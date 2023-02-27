Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 2.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5,139.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,026. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,500.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,948.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,516.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

