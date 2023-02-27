Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $297.67. 899,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

