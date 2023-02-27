Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up approximately 2.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $88,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5,139.99. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,026. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,948.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4,516.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

