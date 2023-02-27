Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,363. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

