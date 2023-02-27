Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,430,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,862,645. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

