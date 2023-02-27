Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $4,052,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. 348,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,656. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.