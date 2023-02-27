Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Acquires 695 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.7% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $77,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $249.95. The company had a trading volume of 213,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,488. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.