Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,086. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.23.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

