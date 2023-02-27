Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 338.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG stock traded up $16.86 on Monday, reaching $313.04. The company had a trading volume of 443,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,113. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.41 and its 200 day moving average is $283.73. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.84.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

