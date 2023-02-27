Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

