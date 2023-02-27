Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $7.54 on Monday, hitting $257.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

