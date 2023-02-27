Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.81. The company had a trading volume of 631,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,030. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

