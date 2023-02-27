Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 19,830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

