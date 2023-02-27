Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $2.22 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Datadog makes up 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 654,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,387. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.