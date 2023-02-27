Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 70,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

