Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $26.40.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAL)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.