Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $53.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 9.4% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 4.69% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $53,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,064,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.41.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
