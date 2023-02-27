Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $53.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 9.4% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 4.69% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $53,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,064,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

