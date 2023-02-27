Broad Bay Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up 3.1% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Trex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 55.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 398,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Trex

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.