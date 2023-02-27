Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.95. Broadmark Realty Capital shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 3,494,613 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 14.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $638.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 58,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

