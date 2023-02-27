Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.95. Broadmark Realty Capital shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 3,494,613 shares trading hands.
BRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
The company has a market cap of $638.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 213,727 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
