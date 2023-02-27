Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $34.29

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Fluor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.