Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Target Price at GBX 638.17

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 617.80 ($7.44).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 557 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,531.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 702.20 ($8.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 558.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 553.48.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.