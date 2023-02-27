Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$72.22

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$65.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.39. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.