Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT at $65.30

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. Temenos has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

