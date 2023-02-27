Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. 101,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

