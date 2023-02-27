Buckingham Strategic Partners Decreases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,744,000 after buying an additional 92,194 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.75. 106,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

