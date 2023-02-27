Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,491 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 180.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,705,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

