Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $5.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.64. 225,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

