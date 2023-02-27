Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,083. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.98.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

