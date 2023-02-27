Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 7,454 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

