Builders Union LLP Buys 14,600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Builders Union LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 12.9% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Builders Union LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.45. The company had a trading volume of 288,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,355. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

