Builders Union LLP Buys New Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,776,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. RealReal accounts for about 3.7% of Builders Union LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in RealReal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in RealReal by 276.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RealReal by 46.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 34.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 908,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

