Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 15,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.22.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

