Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ JCIC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,160. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Jack Creek Investment Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.