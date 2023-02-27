Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises approximately 1.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 657,971 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,195 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NBXG stock traded up 0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 10.02. 16,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,378. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.87.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.