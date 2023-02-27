Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.01 Million Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.14% of Bridgetown worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTWN. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,861,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,003 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at $15,928,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,648,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 841,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bridgetown stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.04. 2,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $300.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of -0.11.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

