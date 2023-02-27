Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.43 Million Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 91,605 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 657,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,541. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

