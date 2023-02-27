Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.37% of Templeton Dragon Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after purchasing an additional 334,629 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,204,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.65. 11,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

