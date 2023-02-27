Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 112,156 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,156 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

LFT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 3,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,308. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.01%.

LFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

