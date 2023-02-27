Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 13,131 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the period. AltC Acquisition comprises about 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,432,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

AltC Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.15.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

