Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656,533 shares during the quarter. Root makes up approximately 0.5% of Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. owned 0.69% of Root worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROOT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Stock Performance

ROOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. 29,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Root

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 19,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $92,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

