Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises approximately 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 23.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. 32,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,745. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94.
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
