Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up approximately 2.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Primo Water worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 85.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Primo Water by 267.5% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 71,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,935. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

