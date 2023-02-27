Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,325 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

