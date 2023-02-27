Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,240 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FIGS by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

FIGS Stock Up 2.3 %

FIGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 411,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,087. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

