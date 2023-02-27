Bullseye Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,867,000 after buying an additional 1,693,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 1,199,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

