Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises approximately 3.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 100.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $568,000.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,322. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.48. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

