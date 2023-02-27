Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 25,821 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global makes up about 2.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Zeta Global worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.93. 560,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,925. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

