Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Plans Dividend of GBX 45.40

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.55) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bunzl Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,094 ($37.26) on Monday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,938.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,918.05. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,248.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,937.86 ($35.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

