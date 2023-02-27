Business Platform Tomato Coin One Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $1.28 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00423753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.76 or 0.28642918 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

